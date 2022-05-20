Breaking! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy

Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have finally welcomed their first baby in the world. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. People Magazine also confirmed the celebrity birth, the close source of the magazine cited that the couple is at home with the baby and "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents."

However, the couple has not announced anything yet, and the name and pictures of the baby are also not revealed. Nither the close friends of the couple confirmed anything.

American rapper ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been dating for a long time. On May 19, 2021, American rapper ASAP Rocky confirmed during an interview with GQ that he and Rihanna are currently in a relationship. On January 31, 2022, it was revealed that the couple is expecting their first child. And yesterday it was confirmed that Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy.