Brian Cox says he is glad 'Succession' is ending

Washington [US], March 18 : The internet erupted in anguish last month when "Succession's" creator Jesse Armstrong revealed that the Emmy-winning drama's fourth season would be its final.

But, Brian Cox, who has portrayed the ruthless businessman Logan Roy since the show's 2018 debut, supports creator Jesse Armstrong's choice to end the show.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Cox, who is Scottish, claims that "He's very disciplined in that way, and also he's very British in that way."

"The American inclination is to milk it for all it's worth."

I'll miss the cast, I'll miss the atmosphere, I'll miss the bonhomie," he said, as reported by Variety.

"Logan, probably, I'll miss a bit. But upward and onwards."

The mega-corporation at the centre of the show, Waystar Royco, is the prize over which Logan has fought his adult children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook), finally driving them out entirely at the end of Season 3. Cox may be reserved about the Murdochian founder of the company. But Cox channels Logan to explain Logan's motives.

On March 26, the fourth season's debut, Logan is agitated, alone, and isolated. Logan is out of sorts because his offspringwith the exception of the leech-like Connor, played by Alan Ruckdon't show up at his birthday party. "He is very focused on who he is," according to Cox, "when the kids aren't present...and not in a good way."

As per Variety, the show's creator and executive producer Jesse Armstrong feels sad that the show is ending.

Apart from Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron are the cast members of "Succession," which debuted in 2018.

Executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell in addition to Armstrong, who also serves as the show's creator.

