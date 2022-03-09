'Bridgerton' Season 2 trailer unveils what happens when duty and desire conflict

Netflix, on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of the romantic drama series 'Bridgerton', which focuses on the love triangle between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

In the three-minute-long trailer, Anthony begins to court Edwina after she arrives from India, spurring a protectiveness in Kate that brings herself and Anthony closer together.

"What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire?" Julie Andrews' gossip-chronicling narrator Lady Whistledown questions in the trailer. "Then there is potential for a considerable scandal indeed."

As per Variety, the series also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Rupert Young.

Shonda Rhimes serves as executive producer for the series under her Shondaland banner, alongside Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

The second season of 'Bridgerton' will premiere all episodes on March 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

