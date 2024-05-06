Bridging the gap between Parents and Children, Nikhil Taneja Announces A New Show ‘Be A Parent, Yaar!

Media Entrepreneur and Gen Z-driven youth media company Yuvaa’s co-founder Nikhil Taneja, known for bringing out unconventional and thought-provoking conversations, is back with another talk show that aims to find a bridge between the ever-expanding generation gap between parents and their children. After the viral success of his chat series on positive masculinity, ‘Be A Man, Yaar’, Nikhil’s brand new show called ‘Be A Parent, Yaar!’, will be about ‘positive parenting’.

‘Be A Parent, Yaar!’ is a first-of-its-kind talk show that brings together six parent-child duos who try to work towards a #GenerationUngap, crying and laughing together by being vulnerable and opening up on some unconventional topics with each other, to overcome the loneliness that both generations feel but are unable to express.

With the idea of ‘Baat Karne Se Baat Banegi’, the show is an attempt to ‘Ungap’ the bridge between parents and children, and aims to inspire other families to have similar conversations at home and establish a better mutual understanding. Exploring themes like happiness, love & family, learning & self-improvement, empathy & kindness, sex & body-positivity, online safety, self-expression, inclusivity, gender equality, and mental health, the show is set to break some stereotypes and start healthy conversations.

Often, we have seen the difference in values, beliefs, and behaviours between the younger and older generations. This difference draws the parent-child duo apart, leading to conflicts, misunderstandings, and struggles between them, affecting their relationship throughout.

‘Be A Parent, Yaar!’ is an initiative to bring the parents and their children together and start the dreaded difficult conversations to strengthen their understanding and relationship.

Starting from Mother’s Day week and ending on Father’s Day week, the six-episode weekly talk show celebrates the vibrant dynamics of a parent-child relationship. All set to launch on May 8, 2024, on Yuvaa’s YouTube channel with fresh episodes airing every Wednesday, the show features a lineup of much-loved faces of the creator, media and entertainment ecosystem like Sheeba Chaddha & Noor Kumar Chaddha, Ahsaas Channa & Kulbir Baderson, Roshan Abbas & Ayatal Abbas, Abishek Kumar & M.V. Baalaji Sundar, Swastika Rajput & Renu Singh Rajput and Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia & Irinder Singh Ahluwalia.

Expressing his thoughts behind launching ‘Be A Parent, Yaar!’, Yuvaa Co-Founder and Media Entrepreneur, Nikhil Taneja said, “Last year, Yuvaa, in our proprietary research ‘Not All Gen Z’, that was built on insights of over 10,000 young Indians, we found that two-thirds of Gen Z are unable to talk to their parents about being lonely. So this series, Be A Parent, Yaar, is a first-of-its-kind attempt to bring parents and children together, by unbridging the gap between them through conversation and warmth and helping both generations feel less lonely.”

With the vision to start positive conversations, Nikhil concluded, “After the huge success of Be A Man, Yaar, I really hope that Be A Parent, Yaar also starts mental-health positive conversations among parents and children, kyunki.. Baat kaat karne se hi baat banegi