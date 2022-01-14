Britney hits back at sis Jamie Lynn after her ABC interview

Los Angeles, Jan 14 Britney Spears has responded to her sister (and 'Steel Magnolias' star) Jamie Lynn Spears's recent ABC News interview, in which she spoke about their relationship and defended her role in the pop star's 13-year conservatorship.

In a series of Notes app screenshots posted to Twitter on Thursday (U.S. Pacific Time), reported by 'Variety', the pop icon wrote about how she watched the interview, parts of which aired on both 'Good Morning America' and 'Nightline', while she had a 104-degree fever.

"It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring," Britney wrote. She then explained, according to 'Variety', why she took issue with some things her younger sister said in the interview, which was to promote her new memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said'.

This included Jamie Lynn Spears describing some of her past behaviour as "erratic" and defending her tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, during which she sang remixes of Britney's songs.

"She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time ... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense???" Britney wrote about her sister, who's 10 years younger to her.

She concluded her Notes with a scathing indictment of her estranged family: "Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!! My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and tried to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!"

