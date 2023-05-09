Britney Spears' autobiography delayed due to A-listers' fears, fans ask 'who are they?'

Los Angeles [US], May 9 : Singer Britney Spears' autobiography has been put on hold over concerns from some A-listers who know her.

The tome's publisher, Simon & Schuster, received "strongly worded legal letters" from those who fear what the "Toxic" singer has written, Page Six reported, citing the US Sun.

"Britney is brutally honest in the book there are a lot of nervous A-listers," an insider told the outlet.

"Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written."

The source added that not only is there "no movement" on the book "at the moment," but there are also new concerns over when "it will eventually be able to come out."

However, the reports did not mention the names of the stars.

Fans' curiosity to know the details about the A-listers has raised one notch higher.

"What...this is surprising. Who are those two A-listers," a social media user commented.

"Oh My God.. Please reveal the details," another one wrote.

Britney's book deal is said to be worth as much as USD 15 million.

Her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has also released a memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."

The book had previously been expected this past February, but is now postponed to an unannounced date at the end of the year.

