Britney Spears deletes post slamming Halsey’s new 'Lucky' music video, latter responds

Los Angeles, July 27 Pop icon Britney Spears and singer-songwriter Halsey appear to have no problems between them despite recent events.

Halsey recently released the music video for ‘Lucky’.

Hours after its release, Britney posted about it on X, but she quickly deleted the message, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the now-deleted post, Spears wrote: "For obvious reasons, I'm very upset about the Halsey video."

"I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn't know an artiste like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all,” she wrote.

"I have my own health problems, which is why I took down my Instagram account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE," the post continued.

"I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and downright cruel."

According to ‘People’, shortly after deleting the post, Spears claimed her previous critique of Halsey's music video was "fake news" and asserted, "that was not me on my phone.”

"I love Halsey, and that’s why I deleted it," Spears wrote on X.

Halsey, 29, who uses she/they pronouns, responded to Spears' second post, showing her support for the pop artist.

"I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will. You were the first person who ever made me realise what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day," Halsey wrote on X.

