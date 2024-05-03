Britney Spears dismisses reports of being hurt during fight, says paramedics arrived "illegally" at hotel room

Washington [US], May 3 : Britney Spears has dismissed reports of her being injured during a fight with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz at a Los Angeles hotel, and alleged that paramedics arrived at her hotel room "illegally" which left her harassed.

The pop sensation took to Instagram to refute claims of injury and raise questions about the actions of paramedics who responded to a reported altercation.

In a statement posted on Thursday, Spears dismissed reports of her being injured during a fight with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, labelling the news as "fake."

She further alleged that paramedics arrived at her hotel room "illegally," stating, "They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed."

As per Page Six, the incident unfolded at the Chateau Marmont around 1 am local time, with first responders called following a report of an injured female.

While Spears was seen outside the hotel, tightly holding onto a pillow and her cell phone alongside Soliz, she was not transported to the hospital.

Sources close to the singer revealed that paramedics arrived after a reported altercation with her boyfriend. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the dispatch of an ambulance to the location but provided limited details regarding the nature of the injury to Page Six.

Britney Spears, who recently settled her conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears, has been seen intermittently with Soliz following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Described as having a "criminal past" and deemed "extremely dangerous" by some, Soliz has raised red flags among Spears' friends, as per Page Six.

One source reportedly expressed worry about his impact on Spears as she navigates newfound freedom and moves forward with her life.

Despite the controversy surrounding the incident, Spears was safely driven back to her Thousand Oaks, California, home by security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor