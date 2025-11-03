Britney Spears removes Instagram following emotional, cryptic posts

Los Angeles [US], November 3 : Singer Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account after sharing a series of worrying posts in recent weeks.

According to People, Spears' account became unavailable on Sunday, November 2. When fans tried to visit her profile, a message appeared saying her "profile may have been removed."

The pop star's disappearance from Instagram comes amid public concern and a dispute involving her ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir.

Fans had recently expressed their concern after the 43-year-old singer posted dancing videos with captions that mentioned her sons, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20. Spears also turned off comments on those posts.

Last month, she shared a video showing bruises on her arms and bandages on her hands. In the caption, she said she had fallen down the stairs at a friend's house.

"My boys had to leave and go back to Maui," she wrote, before opening up about why she shares her dancing clips. "This is the way I express myself and pray through art ... father who art in heaven ... I'm not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better ... and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!"

She added, "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend's house ... it was horrible. It snaps out now and then, not sure if it's broken but for now it's snapped in !!! Thank u god."

In another post shared on October 19, Spears appeared to talk about her time in rehab in 2018, during her 13-year conservatorship. In the post, she claimed, "brain damage happened to me."

She also shared a photo of herself riding a horse and compared her shoulder blades to "wings," referencing the film Maleficent.

"Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings but anything from the father in heaven the real father whom is the one I only claim who loves unconditionally... anything holy is never forgotten," she wrote according to People. "Her wings were holy so the king couldn't take them not one person could say they were restored and hidden locked in a secret holy stain glass church...not that this has any relevance with me but I do find it incredibly interesting..."

Spears further mentioned a "traumatic experience" she said she detailed in her memoir The Woman in Me, describing a time when she "no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere."

Neither Spears nor her team has made an official comment about her decision to delete her Instagram account.

