Britney Spears shares major throwback picture from pregnancy days with first child

Pop star Britney Spears is recently feeling nostalgic as she shared a throwback picture from her pregnancy days with her first child.

Taking to her Instagram, the black and white image, which Spears says is from her pregnancy with her eldest child, Sean Preston, shows the pop star cradling her belly.

Though Spears edited the caption now to a rose emoticon, Billboard obtained the screenshot of her last long caption that read, "My first child Preston !!! Oh time ... what a beautiful mystery !!! I still have this gown in my closet 16 years later !!! Geez I'm getting old !!!"

"NOOO I'm not ready to shop in old lady stores," she quipped, then added a comment about how the 2021 comedy 'This Is 40' "is literally the best movie EVER !!!"

"This was a time in my life when if someone was to even mention me being locked in a home ... being seen naked every day when I changed like some sort of criminal ... my guards would literally put the devil or God himself to the ground in literally a split of two seconds !!!" she added.

"So yes I'm scared to have a baby in this world," admitted Spears adding, "especially in America where they did 4 documentaries with out me in them and telling my story !!! Yet ... THAT helped end the conservatorship !!! HMMM ... Oh well ... I don't think I've ever seen that many documentaries on someone unless they are dead !!! I mean was that even allowed ???? Again OH WELL it's perspective you know ???"

As per Billboard, she noted, "Today my perspective is self-care with some tea ... to try @KateHudson's new INBLOOM line ... and put the same gown on I wore with my first child 16 years ago !!!" she said, before wishing her followers a Happy Easter.

For the unversed, Britney Spears, recently revealed that she is expecting a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari.

Spears is already a mother of two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

( With inputs from ANI )

