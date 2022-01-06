Bro Daddy Trailer: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is a comedy of errors

The much awaited trailer of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's next titled Bro Daddy has finally hit the web. The film seems to revolve around the relationship between a father and son. Bro Daddy was entirely shot in Hyderabad last year. It is Prithviraj’s second consecutive directorial outing starring Mohanlal. The star had made his debut as a director with the 2019 political thriller Lucifer. The teaser glimpse piqued the interest of fans who are eager to know what Prithviraj has in store for them with ‘Bro Daddy.’

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Murali Gopy, Soubin Shahir, and other important actors. Prithviraj also has second instalment of the Lucifer franchise, titled Empuraan, in his directorial kitty. Mohanlal, meanwhile, is busy shooting his directorial debut Barroz – Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure. The fantasy drama also sees him playing the titular role. Prithviraj, who was supposed to play a key role in the film, has backed out of the project citing scheduling issues. It is said that after completing Shaji Kailas’s Kaduva, he will resume shooting for director Blessy’s magnum opus Aadujeevitham.