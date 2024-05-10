Broadway legends Jack O'Brien, George C Wolfe set to receive Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards

Washington [US], May 10 : In recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the world of theatre, directors Jack O'Brien and George C Wolfe are slated to receive the prestigious 2024 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The announcement, made by the Tony Awards Committee, solidifies their place as icons in the Broadway community.

Jack O'Brien, renowned for his directorial prowess, boasts an impressive repertoire that includes Broadway hits such as 'Hairspray,' 'The Front Page,' and 'The Invention of Love.'

With three Tony Awards under his belt, O'Brien's career spans decades, leaving an indelible mark on the theatre landscape.

Meanwhile, George C Wolfe, a five-time Tony Award winner, has captivated audiences with groundbreaking productions like 'Angels in America: Millennium Approaches' and 'Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk.'

His multifaceted career extends beyond directing, encompassing roles as a writer, producer, and artistic director, where he has consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling.

Commenting on the announcement, Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League, emphasised the significance of honouring O'Brien and Wolfe's unparalleled talent and dedication, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He lauded O'Brien's diverse body of work, highlighting his instrumental role as the Artistic Director of the Old Globe Theatre for 25 years, where he fostered collaboration between the commercial and nonprofit sectors.

Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, echoed Laks's sentiments, praising Wolfe's commitment to inclusivity and diversity, which has reshaped the theatrical landscape, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Wolfe's influence extends beyond the stage, with notable achievements in film and advocacy for civil and human rights.

The Tony Awards ceremony, slated for June 16 at the David H Koch Theatre at Lincoln Centre in New York, promises to be a celebration of excellence and innovation in theatre.

