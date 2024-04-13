"Broke my heart": Candace Cameron on 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'

Washington [US], April 13 : American actor Candace Cameron Bure has two words to describe the docuseries 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV', saying it is "so tragic, it's horrific and disgusting," reported People.

The actress, 48, who rose to fame as a child star on 'Full House', said that she "watched the first few episodes" of the series, which "broke my heart."

"It's so tragic, it's horrific and disgusting," Bure said during an appearance on the chat show 'The View'. "I was very I don't think proud is the right word but I just felt like the fact that Drake [Bell] was able to share his story was so brave. But my heart breaks for him. My heart broke for his parents, trying to protect him and not always seeing the signs."

"I didn't have that experience. I know the other girls from our show didn't have that experience, and there's lots of child actors who don't have that experience," she continued. "But we know there's a good plenty that have."

The mother of three believes it was "good" that the docuseries was released, as it raises "more awareness that we can protect the next generation from that happening."

The show was later revised through the Netflix spinoff Fuller House, which followed Bure's character, D.J. Tanner, as an adult navigating life as a widowed mother. The series ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2020.

In the docuseries, Bell, 37, stated that when he was 15, Nickelodeon language coach Brian Peck sexually raped him. In 2004, Peck pled no guilty to charges of oral copulation with a juvenile under the age of 16 and performing an indecent act with a 14- or 15-year-old. He served 16 months in jail and was had to register as a sexual offender.

"It was the first time that I've spoken about this to a stranger. It's not my family or people I worked with who were close to me, who supported me throughout the years," he explained during an Emmys For Your Consideration (FYC) panel about the docuseries on Tuesday, April 9.

The actor noted that he's "still kind of reeling with the idea of this all being my soul, kind of being bared to the world."

"But you see such good coming out of ... people are approaching me at the airport ... telling me how they have the bravery to come out and speak, and how they're trying to go to their legislatures and get things changed and seeing people online," he continued. "So you're seeing a change," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor