BTS ARMY Slams Privacy Violation After Jimin–Song Da-eun Dating Video Surfaces

BTS is finally out of their mandatory military service and are currently working on their upcoming album. Meanwhile, many rumors related to their personal life are circulating on social media. Rumors of BTS Jimin dating Song Da-eun are making headlines. A video allegedly featuring Jimin recently went viral on social media platforms, garnering criticism from BTS fans. According to Allkpop, Da-eun posted it on TikTok, Da-eun shared the video revealing Jimin’s face. In the video, a person stood near the lift with their phone camera facing it. The lift opened to show a surprised Jimin. He told the person, "Oh my. Did you know I was coming in? I came here deliberately without informing you."

After this video went viral Jimin fans git irritated and said that she posted the clip without his consent and questioned his privacy. Following Da-eun's posting and quickly deleting videos mentioning Jimin, fans criticized her actions as invasive and a violation of his privacy, with one commenting it was "absolutely sick and not normal." Others questioned the lack of respect for Jimin's privacy, likening it to a hidden camera and public exposure without consent. Some argued that a partner who truly valued Jimin wouldn't share a leaked video of him.Dating rumors between Da-eun and Jimin began in 2022-23 after she shared a post from a Jamsil hotel on the same day BTS held a concert nearby. In June of this year, Da-eun alluded to dating a male "idol" and later expressed that the relationship was causing her stress, even crying during a livestream. She also requested that people stop harassing her.

Da-eun debuted as an actress in The Handmaiden (2016) and has since appeared in variety shows like Heart Signal 2 (2018) and Dear My Room (2019). Her other acting credits include The Golden Spoon, More Than Friends, Once Again, Be Melodramatic, Hold My Hand, and Can't Lose.Jimin of BTS was recently discharged from the military. He and fellow members Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Taehyung, and Jungkook are preparing to release their first album in four years, slated for Spring of next year. Production began in the US in July, marking their first album as a complete group since Proof (2022). Their last concert, Yet to Come in Busan, took place in October 2022.