Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Married Life, Says Wife Doesn’t Want Kids

Bigg Boss 19: It has been four days since the new season has began. In this season, the housemates are trying to get to know each other. While talking to each other in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, the contestants are making many new revelations about their lives. TV actor Gaurav Khanna has also told many things about his married life in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house.

While talking to Mridul Tiwari in the garden area of ​​the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, Gaurav Khanna commented on his married life. Then Gaurav said that they have been married for 9 years. To this, Mridul asked him about children. Gaurav said, "My wife does not want children. I want children. But we have a love marriage. So, you have to listen to whatever she says. If you love, you have to endure it till the end".

He further said, "She is also right. Because there are many responsibilities. And we are both there for each other. If I am out for work all day and she also gets a job, then who will we leave our child with? We don't want someone else to take care of our child. I have told her that I want to be a father. But I also agree with what she said".

After that, Mridul told Gaurav that her opinion may change gradually. Gaurav said that he expected the same. "Yes, of course we will think about it then. Never say no", Gaurav said. Meanwhile, the contestants are seen trying their best to survive in the Bigg Boss house. Now it remains to be seen who will survive and who will have to leave the show.