Thane: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in Bhiwandi city, inconveniencing residents and businesses

Following heavy rainfall in both urban and rural areas since Sunday night, the roads in Tinbatti, Vegetable Market, and Bazarpeth regions of Bhiwandi city experienced significant waterlogging, with water levels reaching 2 to 3 feet. This has resulted in the submersion of these roads, causing inconvenience to the residents and businesses in the affected areas.

The Bhiwandi Municipal Administration has undertaken drain cleaning operations, investing a significant amount of 2 crore 9 lakh rupees. Commissioner Vijay Kumar Mhasal had previously cautioned that contractors responsible for areas experiencing water overflow would face punitive measures, including non-payment of bills. This development carries importance as the initial rainfall has put the effectiveness of the municipal administration's drain cleaning efforts to the test in the city.