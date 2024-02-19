BTS Jungkook Becomes First Asian to Win Male Artist of the Year at People's Choice Awards

BTS team's youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, has once again stepped into the spotlight by becoming the first Asian to win the Male Artist of the Year award at the People's Choice Awards. The news quickly spread on social media, with fans celebrating their idol's win. The internet was flooded with messages, leading the artist to trend on various social media platforms. Jungkook clinched this award for his solo album "Golden," which was released in the international market in November 2023 before he enlisted in mandatory military service.

Due to his military commitments, Jungkook could not personally receive the award. The "Golden" album features his previous hits like "Seven" and "3D," along with new tracks such as "Standing Next to You," "Please Don't Change," and "Yes or No." Jungkook receiving this award marks a significant moment for both BTS and their fanbase, known as the Army.

Your Male Artist of the year is Jungkook! 🎙️ #PCAspic.twitter.com/0q7dDuOlV0 — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

Even though BTS members are currently serving in the military, they continue to make headlines for various reasons. Recently, J-Hope announced his teaser for "J-Hope On the Street," a project recorded before his military service, which created a buzz on social media. Presently, all BTS members are fulfilling their military duties. Jin is expected to complete his 1.5-year service in June, followed by J-Hope in October, and so forth. Reports suggest that the band will reunite and resume group activities by 2025, once all members have completed their military service.