BTS RM Shares Christmas Special Message to ARMY, says “I Can’t Be with You, I Miss You”

BTS typically celebrates Christmas with their dedicated Army, but this year they will spend the holiday apart due to mandatory military service. Group leader RM expressed his sadness in a heartfelt Weverse message, acknowledging the distance from their fans.

In his post, RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, reflected on his military experience, encouraging ARMY to take care of themselves and reassuring them that he is okay. He conveyed his regret about not being able to join them for Christmas but promised to always be there for them. Shortly after, BTS V, Kim Taehyung, commented "the same heart," conveying his support and affection.

While RM, JK, Jimin, BTS V, and Suga are currently serving in the military, BTS members Jin and Hope have completed their mandatory service. Jin held his comeback event in June.