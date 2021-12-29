BTS Suga tested positive for COVID-19 says, "I'm very good"

BTS' Suga, who has tested positive for COVID-19, left a message for his fans.

On the 27th, Suga wrote on the fan community Weverse, saying, "I'm very good. Don't worry too much."

Suga entered Korea on the 23th after BTS' schedule in the U.S. and has tested positive for COVID-19 on the 24th, during his self-quarantine. Fortunately, he had not met other BTS members.

However, two more BTS members, RM and Jin, have tested positive for COVID-19 on the 25th. Currently, the members are on their second long-term vacation, so there is no problem for their schedule.

Foreign media also showed great interest in which BTS members were confirmed with the virus. Major foreign media such as CNN, Reuters, NPR, and WFSB reported their COVID-19 test results.

BTS will appear at the '36th Golden Disk Awards' to be held on January 8 next year. In March, they are also planning to hold a concert in Seoul. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor