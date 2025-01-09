BTS V Aka Kim Tae Hyung To Join Squid Game 3 Cast? Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon Respond (Watch Video)

The second season of the web series Squid Game on Netflix is getting a huge response from all over the world. This Korean web series is about the dangerous games played by more than 100 players who play to earn money, which kills people who lose the game. The first season of this series was released three years back. There are rumors that popular Korean band BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V will join the season 3 cast with Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon. These rumors aired when BTS V wore a Squid Game soldier's red costume during one of its BTS concerts, which sparked rumors of him being a part of the series. Squid Game cast members Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon have now addressed these rumors.

During BTS's Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles, Taehyung (V) sparked rumors by wearing a suspicious Squid Game guard cosplay. Adding to the intrigue, he and Squid Game lead actor Lee Jung Jae shared a selfie that is still visible on Lee’s Instagram, hinting at the possibility of multiple hangouts between the two stars. Additionally, V is believed to have a close relationship with Squid Game Season 2 newcomer, Siwan, who once mentioned in an interview that Taehyung was among the last additions to his Instagram following list.

These developments resurfaced recently when Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were interviewed by BuzzFeed UK. The duo was asked directly about the ongoing rumors that V might join the cast of Squid Game for Season 3. Lee Jung Jae quickly interrupted the question, saying, “I can't say anything about that,” while Wi Ha Joon simply replied, “No comment.”

Also Read: Squid Game Season 2: Fans Slam Korean News Channel for Blurring Thanos aka T.O.P.’s Face, Highlighting Double Standards in Media

Despite these non-committal responses, hopeful fans of V joining Squid Game have not yet taken this as a clear rejection and continue to hold onto the possibility of Taehyung making an acting comeback in the hit series.