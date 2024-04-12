BTS V 's Back Injury Photo on Weverse Sparks Concern Among Fans

BTS, the popular South Korean idol group, is currently serving their mandatory military service. The military training in South Korea is known to be quite rigorous. Although the members of BTS are busy with their training program, they try to keep their fans updated on their health. However, a recent update from BTS member V on the Korean app Weverse was not very positive. V's fans are concerned after he shared a photo of marks on his back, possibly from his training program, which has gone viral on social media.

Fans aka Army (Their fandom name) is concerned if the singer is okay or no....On the Weverse they are trying to know the real cause behind the injury and also trying to check if Hwarang actor is okay.

While this post on Weverse concerns fan on other hand BTS V have shared few Insta feeds on his official account which gave Armies relief. As of now the whole group BTS V, JK, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-hope and Jin are in military. BTS Jin will complete his military Service by June 12 and following J-hope will be back by September. The whole team BTS will be reuniting as a group in end of 2025 when all members will finish his military Service.