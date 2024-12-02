BTS V’s Dog Yeontan Passes Away: K-pop Singer Kim Taehyung Shares Emotional Tribute (See Post)

BTS member V's pet dog, Yeontan, passed away on December 2. The K-pop singer shared the heartbreaking news on his official Instagram account, posting a series of photos along with a story containing a heartfelt message dedicated to his beloved dog. Kim Taehyung’s dog, Yeontan—affectionately known as Tannie—had been by his side since his early days of struggle.

Yeontan's health issues had been a long-standing concern for V. He had previously shared that Yeontan's surgeries were fraught with risks, yet the dog's remarkable will to live left everyone in awe. V often showcased moments with Yeontan during BTS events, making the dog a beloved figure among fans. Following the announcement of Yeontan's passing, fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, recalling cherished memories and expressing their condolences to V during this difficult time.

In his post, V tenderly described Yeontan’s journey to "doggy heaven" and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to ARMY for showering his beloved pet with immense love over the years. He requested fans to keep Yeontan in their thoughts, hoping that his furry friend could "be happy in heaven too." Known for his deep bond with Yeontan, V often shared touching moments with "Tannie" (as fans lovingly called him), which were universally adored.

Also Read:

Notably, Yeontan featured on the poster for V’s debut solo album, Layover, and again on the cover of his subsequent single, White Christmas, alongside the late Bing Crosby. Taehyung wrote, “To be honest, the reason I have come to write a post like this is because Yeontan has left on a long journey to doggy heaven recently. I've thought a lot about how to tell you all about this, but I convey this news as I thought it would be right to inform all ARMYs who have sent so much love until now. I would be thankful if ARMYs could think of Yeontan here and there so that he can be happy in heaven too.”

Also Read: "Winter Ahead" by BTS V Breaks Pre-Release Records of Most-Viewed Soloist Teaser of 2024

V also encouraged ARMY to cherish their loved ones, concluding his message with gratitude and love for his supporters. The news has deeply saddened many, particularly BTS ARMY, who have witnessed Kim Taehyung and Yeontan’s beautiful journey together since BTS’s early years. Meanwhile, V’s latest single, Winter Ahead, a collaboration with Park Hyo-shin, continues to receive widespread admiration and love from fans.