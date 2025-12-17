'Buck Rogers' star Gil Gerard passes away at 92 after battling with cancer

Los Angeles [US], December 17 : Gil Gerard, the American actor who famously starred in the 1979 sci-fi series, 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century', has passed away at 82.

As confirmed by Gerard's wife, Janet, in a Facebook post, the actor died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

"Early this morning Gil - my soulmate - lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer. From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have never been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely," Janet wrote in the post.

In another post shared on the official Facebook handle of Gil Gerard, Janet shared a message that the late actor wanted to share with the world.

"If you are reading this, then Janet has posted it as I asked her to. My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I've had, the people I've met, and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It's been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don't waste your time on anything that doesn't thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos," the message read.

'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century' ran for two seasons, featuring Gil Gerard as Captain William Rogers, who was aided in his adventures by the spandex-jumpsuited Col. Wilma Deering (Erin Gray) and the feather-headed alien Hawk (Thom Christopher).

The film was split into a two-part series premiere. With a total of 32 episodes, 'Buck Rogers' lasted till April 1981 before being cancelled, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Among his other projects were telefilms like 'Help Wanted: Male', 'Sidekicks', 'The Doctors', 'Nightingales', 'Days of Our Lives', and 'E.A.R.T.H. Force'. His most recent film credits include 'Space Captain and Callista', 'The Nice Guys', and 'Blood Fare'.

As per Variety, Gil Gerard was born in 1943 and began his career with commercials and small roles on television before a big break with 'Buck Rogers'.

