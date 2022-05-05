Busy bee Akshay Oberoi on shooting back-to-back: It's not easy but won't complain

Mumbai, May 5 On a manic schedule, actor Akshay Oberoi is shuttling to and from cities to honour his work commitments. He says it's not easy, but he can't complain.

Akashay is all set to entertain the audience with his interesting line-up including 'Gaslight' along with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and 'Varchasva' along with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary.

He has recently wrapped up the shoot of Vikram Bhatt's 'Cold' and he is now been shuttling between Mumbai and Ranchi for 'Gaslight' and 'Varchasva'.

Akshay says: "It is great to be doing what I love. I'm happy to be part of projects with such fine storylines and it's exciting that they're helmed by passionate filmmakers. The schedule is insane and I have been shuttling across cities to fulfil my commitments. It's not easy, but I can't complain. I'm grateful to have landed these projects."

The 37-year-old actor, who was ranked in The Times Most Desirable Men at No. 31 in 2020, was last seen in 'Love Hostel'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor