"Call Marvel, let them know I'm ready": Mahershala Ali still wants to film 'Blade'

Washington DC [US], June 24 : Actor Mahershala Ali recently walked the red carpet in New York to support his latest blockbuster, 'Jurassic World Rebirth', and talked about his highly anticipated Marvel project, 'Blade', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The vampire thriller has been in development for years, as two directors have exited the project, while Ali has been attached to star since 2019. It was also hampered by the actors' and writers' strikes and Disney's changing studio strategy, and last year, it was entirely removed from the 2025 theatrical calendar.

At the Jurassic premiere, Ali shared that when it comes to Blade, "I'm just taking it a day at a time. I'm doing the best work I can," pointing to upcoming film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother as one that scratched his "stunts itch." But he added, "I would love for Blade to happen; we'll see, I don't know where Marvel is at right now. I'm just looking for the next great part, I really am," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "Call Marvel," "I'm ready. Let them know I'm ready."

While talking about the latest Jurassic film, in which he stars alongside Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, Ali shared that the best part of working on a movie of this scale is seeing it finished.

"These types of films are so hard to shoot because of the way in which they're shot; you can do one scene in three countries over four months. So I wouldn't necessarily say as a performer, as an actor, that that's necessarily enjoyable because it's difficult, it's hard to make sense of," he explained. "So I think if anything, you have to operate with a certain degree of trust that this is all going to fit together well, and so I guess the best part of it is actually completing it and getting to see what [director] Gareth [Edwards] was able to edit and put together. He just did a wonderful job in post," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theatres July 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor