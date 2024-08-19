Call Me Bae: Look at Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Varun Sood's new character posters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Building more excitement among fans ahead of the trailer release, makers of the comedy series 'Call Me Bae', starring Ananya Panday, unveiled new posters on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video shared new posters featuring Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.

The first poster shows Vir Das as Satyajit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The second poster features Varun Sood as Prince. He can be seen flaunting his biceps in the backdrop of gym with Ananya.

Cute moments captured Ananya with Vihaan Samat as Agastya.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada was introduced as Neel.

The final poster introduced Niharika Lyra Dutt and Muskaan Jaaferi as Saira and Tammarrah.

Along with posters, the caption read, "The place where this stellar cast assembles is called DRAMA! You can't miss this. Trailer out tomorrow!"

On August 18, makers treated fans with a new poster along with a trailer release date announcement. 'Call Me Bae' trailer will be unveiled on August 20.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha.

'Call Me Bae' is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on September 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor