Cameraman Dinesh Krishnan opts out of Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi'

Chennai, Jan 25 Cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan B, the cameraman of director Venky Atluri's bilingual film 'Vaathi', starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, on Tuesday announced that he wouldn't be able to be a part of the project.

Taking to Twitter, Dinesh said: "It is unfortunate that I couldn't be a part of Dhanush k Raja's #Vaathi #SIR movie. Hoping to work soon with Fortune Four Cinemas, Sithara Entertainments and Venky Atluri. #covid"

While it is unclear why the cinematographer chose to opt out, the cameraman's mention of the hashtag #covid in his tweet has led to speculation if he has had to pull out because of the virus.

The film, which went on the floors with a puja ceremony in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad on January 3 this year, is titled 'Vaathi' in Tamil and 'Sir' in Telugu. S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project.

Cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan is known for having shot films like 'Soodhu Kavvum', 'Sethupathi', 'Thegidi' and 'Maara'.

