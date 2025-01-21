Cancer Survivor Rozlyn Khan Accuses Hina Khan of Using Cancer for Publicity, Calls It 'Shameful

Popular TV and film actress Hina Khan made public in June that she is dealing with stage 3 breast cancer. Since then, the actress has been working on treatment to recover from it. Hina gives time-to-time updates to her fans on her treatment and health by posting photos and stories. Meanwhile, cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan has accused Hina of using her cancer diagnosis to stay in the headlines. She also feels that Hina is not representing the cancer treatment.

While accusing Hina Khan Rozlyn Khan, who claims to have been learning about cancer and creating awareness with oncologists in Mumbai for the past three years, has raised several questions about Hina's treatment. "Henceforth, when I see Hina Khan saying 15 hours of surgery, I feel surprised. 15 hours of surgery of what? Mastectomy? When she came out of the operation theatre, she smiled for the family is bullshit. My own experience of postmastectomy is that I was put to sleep for three days. No one gets into sense this fast. I feel Hina Khan is simply exaggerating to get into headlines," Rozlyn questioned.

Cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan has expressed concerns about actress Hina Khan's representation of her cancer journey, accusing her of misrepresenting important aspects of the treatment. Rozlyn, who has undergone cancer treatment herself, questioned Hina's honesty and authenticity in sharing her story publicly. Rozlyn specifically challenged Hina’s claims related to the mastectomy and reconstruction process. She explained that a mastectomy, which involves removing an entire breast and reconstructing it, is a complex surgery that usually takes 8 to 10 hours under general anesthesia.

Additionally, Rozlyn criticized Hina for traveling frequently during her alleged cancer treatment, arguing that this contradicts medical guidelines, especially for someone supposedly at stage 3 of breast cancer. Rozlyn also questioned Hina’s choice to hide her baldness, asking, "Why is she hiding her baldness? Isn’t she brave enough to show her shaved head? Why hasn’t she mentioned her treatment process? It’s all about claiming bravery and being a strong woman."

She emphasized that if Hina genuinely had stage 3 breast cancer, she would have received radiation therapy, and her lack of openness is misleading. Rozlyn stated, "She is keeping everyone in the dark because she knows informed people will see through her lies. There are established protocols for each stage of breast cancer treatment."

Rozlyn challenged Hina directly, urging her to share her medical reports online to support her claims and provide information to others about cancer treatment. She added, "If she truly wants to discuss cancer and its treatment to inspire others, she should share her medical reports. This seems more like a publicity stunt for sympathy."

As of now, Hina Khan has not responded to Rozlyn’s remarks. This controversy has sparked a larger discussion about the responsibility of public figures in providing accurate cancer awareness. Many believe it is vital for celebrities to be honest and transparent when sharing their experiences, particularly regarding sensitive topics like cancer.