Cannes 2023: All you need to know about Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Cannes [France], May 21 : Cannes 2023 has showcased several excellent movies for the world, one of which is 'Killers of the Flower Moon' by veteran director Martin Scorsese. The star-studded saga features the finest actors in Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. From red carpet appearances to makers narrating their thought processes behind the movie, everything has been making headlines.

To kickstart the movie's journey at Cannes, Scorsese arrived on Cannes red carpet with a team of the film including stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro. As they arrived, all eyes were on them.

Leonardo who is known for his classic acting style and charming looks arrived dressed up in a black tuxedo and a black tie. The same attire was opted for by director Scorsese. It was Leonardo's comeback to Cannes as the actor last appeared at the film festival in 2019.

Robert De Niro paired his tuxedo with a tie and set to deliver a strong presence at the film festival.

Later Scorsese, De Niro and DiCaprio, as well as Gladstone, received some of the heartiest cheers and applause in the ovation that followed the 3-hour and 26-minute screening of the pic, which started 40 minutes later than scheduled inside the Grande Theatre Lumiere.

Scorsese took the stage and spoke to the audience after the screening.

"It's taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us, shooting out there ... there was lots of grass I'm a New Yorker, he said. "We also lived in that world with the Osage, we really did, and we really miss it."

Scorsese also thanked the Cannes crowd, calling the screening a moving experience. "I don't think I've ever experienced like this," he said according to Deadline.

The film marks the director and DiCaprio's other extensive collaboration after 'Gangs of New York', 'Aviation', 'The Audition' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

Apart from that, Leonardo was last seen in the satirical 'Don't Look Up' which streamed on Netflix. The film gathered positive feedback from the netizens and also starred Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill in prominent roles.

Scorsese, on the other hand, last directed a crime thriller film 'The Irishman' which starred Robert De Niro in the lead role.

Starstudded saga 'Killers of the Flower Moon' after it received massive admiration at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with a nine-minute-long standing ovation at its world premiere. Robert who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming film in a recent media interaction compared his character with former US President Donald Trump.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, after director Martin Scorsese commented on his risk-taking trend in filmmaking at a Cannes press conference. Martin said, "Taking risk at this age, what else can I do?" He was joined by the star cast of the movie and the leader of the Osage Nation, Chief Standing Bear.

"My people suffered great, those effects are with us. I can say on behalf of the Osage, Martin Scorsese has restored trust," said Chief Standing Bear to describe how the filmmakers won their trust.

DiCaprio, who plays Ernest Burkhart in the movie becomes embroiled as a culprit in the massacre and falls for Lily Gladstone's Osage native, Mollie said, "What Marty does incredible well, is that he expresses the most twisted, sinister character you can ever imagine, and bring out the human condition."

"Turning the big lens, the most golden lens onto areas of our communities we're speaking about the 1920s Black Wall Street and Tulsa. We're talking about a lot of that in our film. Why does the world not know about these things? Our communities always have," said Gladstone.

Robert while addressing the media drew a parallel to what occurred with the Osage nation to the recent George Floyd tragedy during the Donald Trump presidential administration.

He said, "I don't know a lot about my character. People do things. He has to be charming. He has won people. Why he betrays them all? After George Floyd with systemic racism -that's what it is- what happens there; what we never knew of the Black Street Massacre, it's the banality of evil. It's the things to we have to watch out for."

"We see it today; we all know how I'm going to talk about but that guy (Donald) is stupid," added Niro taking dig at Trump.

"Look with Trump! There are people who think he can do a good job," Robert concluded.

Based on a true story and told through the romance between Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal, as earlier reported by Deadline.

The film also stars actors Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal in pivotal roles.

