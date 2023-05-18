Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur exudes charm in desi girl look

Cannes [France], May 18 : After a glamourous Cannes debut in a blingy black outfit, actor Mrunal Thakur again took the internet by storm with her "desi girl" avatar.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared a series of pictures in a shimmery lavender saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

In every frame, the actor looks ethereal. She wore a beaded and embroidered lilac-hued saree for a day three look.

For glamour, she opted for matching earrings and heels.

She carried a nude makeup look and left her tresses doing the talking.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am."

As the caption said, Mrunal is surely enjoying desi girl vibes in all the pictures.

As soon as her third-day look was unveiled, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Love."

One of the users wrote, "Looking very beautiful and gorgeous as always you are. keep shining like this."

On Wednesday, Mrunal shared glimpses of her debut look from the Cannes. The 'Super 30' actor sported a blingy black jacket over a black corset. She accentuated her glamour with the laced black pants. She upped her fashion game with bright eye makeup and danglers.

She captioned the post, "I didn't come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes

Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned."

Mrunal's jacket and pants were from the collections of Dhruv Kapoor.

Ahead of Cannes, Mrunal tickled the fan's curiosity, the 'Sita Ramam' actor took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of some beautiful creations of renowned fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She can be seen resting her head on someone's shoulder and holding Falguni's arms on Tuesday.

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar are also making their Cannes debut this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor