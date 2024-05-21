Cannes 2024: Adil Hussain-starrer 'Mercy' trailer unveiled at Bharat Pavilion

Cannes [France], May 21 : Director Mitul Patel launched the trailer of Adil Hussain-starrer 'Mercy' at the Bharat Pavilion during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

'Mercy,' directed by Mitul Patel and produced by Everclear Films, narrates the heart-wrenching story of Shekhar, played by Raj Vasudeva, as he faces the agonising decision of whether to end his terminally ill mother's suffering on Christmas Eve. The film also stars Niharica Raizada, Kunal Bhan, Aparna Ghosal, and Adil Hussain, who bring depth and intensity to this poignant narrative

The film's trailer highlighted the pressing need to address the realities faced by terminal patients and their families in India.

Producer and actor Raj Vasudeva shared his thoughts on the film's reception at Cannes.

"I understand that the subject of the film is off the beaten track, but this is something we all need to talk about. I was happy to see how the film's trailer has been received, and this has made me very hopeful about the film's reception across the world and particularly in India."

'Mercy' is set to offer a exploration of family dynamics, moral dilemmas, and the emotional turmoil that accompanies end-of-life decisions.

The Bharat Pavilion at Cannes serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, including, fostering production collaborations, curated knowledge sessions, signing distribution deals, greenlighting scripts, B2B meetings, and networking with prominent entertainment and media players from around the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor