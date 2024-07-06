Cardi B faces copyright lawsuit over alleged song infringement

Washington [US], July 6 : Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter, finds herself embroiled in a legal dispute as she faces allegations of copyright infringement over her song 'Enough (Miami).'

Producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, known as Kemika1956, filed a lawsuit in Texas alleging that Cardi B and her collaborators used the beat from their song 'Greasy Frybread' without permission, according to Variety.

The complaint, lodged in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on July 3, names Cardi B along with her song's producers James D Steed (DJ Swanqo) and Joshua Parker (OG Parker).

According to the producers, their song gained popularity after being featured in the FX series 'Reservation Dogs,' specifically in an episode showcasing verses from Indigenous rapper Sten Joddi.

According to Variety, defendants listed in the lawsuit also include Atlantic Records, Celebrity Booking Agency, and Warner Music Group.

Fraustro and Aguilar are seeking damages for copyright infringement, unfair competition, and misappropriation related to the alleged unauthorized use of their music in Cardi B's single.

'Enough (Miami)' was released in March of this year as Cardi B's second single.

While she has since collaborated on tracks like Shakira's 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' Cardi has not released a full-length album since her highly acclaimed 'Invasion of Privacy,' which made her the first female rapper to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019.

Despite this, Cardi B continues to enjoy success with several commercially successful singles and collaborations, including the chart-topping 'WAP' featuring Megan Thee Stallion and 'Put It On Da Floor Again' with Latto.

