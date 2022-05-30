Cardi B goes hysterical watching a sinking yacht

Los Angeles, May 30 Rapper Cardi B watched a yacht sink while on holiday. While on the beach with her husband and rapper Offset, she captured the sinking boat on camera, and shared it on social media.

The 29-year-old rap star tweeted: "I can't believe I'm actually watching a yacht sink."

In the video, which has been viewed more than one million times, the boat can be seen becoming submerged in the water while she expressed her shock as she witnessed the incident.

"What the f**k! Oh my God. It's sinking," she said.

"Y'all see this? Y'all see this?! Oh my God, they can't do that. Is there no big boat that can save it? It's gone, it's gone.

Just minutes later, Cardi took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that no one was on board the ship when it started to sink.

The raptress wrote: "A whole yacht sinked in front of our face. Luckily no one was in there."

The incident came just days before Cardi is set to star in a new episode of Nickelodeon's animated preschool series 'Baby Shark's Big Show' as a parody of herself named Sharki B.

The official synopsis of the episode reads: "In the special episode, Baby Shark and William meet the ferociously fun rap icon Sharki B, who is swimming into Carnivore Cove to perform her splash hit dance craze, The Seaweed Sway."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor