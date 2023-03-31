Cardi B joins voice cast of animated film 'Baby Sharks Big Movie!'

Washington [US], March 31 : American rap musician, Cardi B, has now joined the voice cast of the upcoming mation film 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!', reported Variety.

Cardi B joined the voice cast of the film along with her family members. She will lend her voice to Sharki B, while her husband Offset will give voice to Offshark and her children Kulture plays Kulture Sharki and Wave as Wavey Shark.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the film is the first feature-length spin-off from a pre-school series 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' which began in 2021 on Nickelodeon-branded channels and platforms and is now in its second season.

The film will premiere later this year exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, and shortly after that on Paramount+ in other countries where the service is available.

According to a synopsis from the producers 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' sees Baby Shark is forced to leave behind the world he loves after his family moves to the big city. He must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas, according to Variety.

Regular voice actors from the "Baby Shark's Big Show" series will also appear in the film like Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood as William, Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein ad Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark, and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark.

