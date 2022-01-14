Cardi B says she felt 'extremely suicidal' as she testifies against YouTuber in libel trial

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B recently opened up about her mental health as she testified in her libel suit against Tasha K, a YouTuber, who Cardi claims has been spreading false rumours about her.

During the testimony in her libel case against LaTasha Kebe (a.k.a. Tasha K), a YouTuber with more than a million subscribers, Cardi said that she felt "helpless" as the social media personality allegedly spread rumours about her online, including allegations that she had contracted herpes, reported People magazine.

Testifying in Georgia on Thursday, the rapper told a federal jury how Kebe's allegations, including claims that Cardi had sexually transmitted diseases, have impacted her.

"I felt extremely suicidal," Cardi shared, adding that she also felt "helpless."

Cardi said, as per TMZ, "I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband."

She also explained that she felt as if she "didn't deserve" her daughter Kulture, whom she and Migos rapper Offset welcomed in July 2018.

The 'Hustlers' star stated that she suffered fatigue, weight loss, migraines, and anxiety, as Kebe spread such rumours to her YouTube followers in videos uploaded in 2018 and 2019.

"Only an evil person could do that s-," Cardi said, apologising to the judge for using profanity.

Her trial against Kebe began on Monday, according to Rolling Stone. In her lawsuit, filed in March 2019, Cardi accused Kebe of making "malicious" claims against her, such as alleging the rapper was a prostitute, cheated on her husband, used cocaine, and contracted herpes and HPV.

Cardi said Kebe tried to "destroy" her career by intentionally making "false" claims about her.

She alleged the "degrading and harassing" remarks first began around April 2018, when Kebe shared a video, via her YouTube channel unWinewithTashaK, claiming Cardi's pregnancy with Kulture could result in a child born with special needs.

"Kebe became obsessed with slandering and harassing [Cardi]. In the 16 months preceding the filing of this lawsuit, Kebe put out at least 38 videos regarding [the rapper]," the lawsuit alleged.

It noted that one video, shared in September 2018, brought in 4 million views, which is "substantially" larger than the audience Kebe "typically garners," according to the complaint.

Kebe has denied any wrongdoing and attempted to file her own lawsuit against Cardi for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleging that Cardi "began to publicly trash" her on the internet, resulting in Kebe allegedly being threatened.

Judge William M. Ray II dismissed Kebe's allegations in July.

"Kebe has failed to produce any evidence that plaintiff herself threatened Kebe or made her believe that she was going to harm her," he determined at the time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor