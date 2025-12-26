Cardi B shares glimpse of themed Christmas trees for her kids

Washington DC [US], December 26 : Rapper Cardi B has given fans a festive backstage tour of her home, showcasing Christmas decorations for her four children, each with a uniquely themed tree. In a playful video, she joked about having trees for "500 kids," though she is the mother of Kulture, Wave, Blossom, and her newborn son with NFL star Stefon Diggs, TMZ reported.

Each child's tree reflects their personal interests. Kulture's is adorned with Labubu plush toys, Wave's celebrates Sonic the Hedgehog, Blossom's is Minnie Mouse-themed, and her newborn son has a football-themed tree in honour of his father, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs. Cardi kept the baby's name private and revealed that Diggs is spending Christmas in his hometown of Maryland, as per the outlet.

Other decorations include a dining room tree topped with a peacock and a set of bear-themed trees at the bottom of the stairs, reflecting Cardi's playful self-description as a "mama bear with hundreds of kids," TMZ reported.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSq7RokDK1P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She wrote in the caption on her Instagram handle, "The perfect Christmas picture don't exist in this house," while sharing picture with her kids.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSsaa7_Dmk4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The rapper recently entered a new chapter in her life, welcoming her first child with Diggs on November 15. Sharing her journey on Instagram, Cardi reflected on embracing motherhood for the fourth time, releasing new music, and preparing for a tour. "Starting over is never easy, but it's been so worth it! A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me," she wrote.

The couple has been publicly linked since October last year, making their first appearance together at a Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game. Cardi shares her three other childrenKulture, Wave, and Blossomwith her estranged husband, rapper Offset. She filed for divorce in July 2024, four years after her initial filing in 2020.

Cardi B's festive home tour offers a glimpse into her colourful and playful approach to celebrating Christmas while embracing her family and personal growth.

