Cardi B's terse response to her split with Offset: ‘It has been a little difficult’

Los Angeles, April 3 Raptress Cardi B said that she has been trying to "adapt" to life following her split from rapper Offset, and added that it has been a "little bit difficult" for her.

The two have children Kulture and Wave. It was in December 2023, when Cardi B and Offset decided to go their separate ways after six years of marriage.

She said: "I’ve been adapting to my new personal life and it’s just been a little bit difficult. Especially because I have a lot of work to do and everything, but so far so good. I’m not in a bad space but I’m in a very different space."

"From 19 to 22, I was very alone. I just distanced myself from everybody and focused on my work."

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker said that she is once again in "that space" and has "distanced herself from others but is looking forward to making new music, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "And this time around in life I feel like I’m in that space again. I’ve completely distanced myself from people. I just can’t wait to put out my music and do different stuff."

The 'WAP' hitmaker first addressed her split in December and said at the time, she had been hesitant to make the announcement to her fans at first.

