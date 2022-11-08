'Carnival Row': Orlando Bloom starrer to end with Season 2

Orlando Bloom starrer, 'Carnival Row' will end after two seasons at Amazon, the streamer is set to launch the new and final instalment of the fantasy drama in early 2023.

The second season of the show will premiere on February 17 and release fresh episodes every week after that. Ten episodes make up the season. In August 2019, the first season of 'Carnival Row' debuted on Amazon. In July of that year, before the first episode of the series, it was renewed for a second season. The show's viewership numbers were not disclosed by Amazon, although critics gave it a mixed bag of reviews when it first debuted. Rotten Tomatoes has a 57% critical approval rating for the first season.

As per the report of Variety, the sudden finale of the series symbolises the end of the project's long journey to the screen. Travis Beacham's original feature script "A Killing on Carnival Row," which first appeared on the Black List in 2005, is the basis for the series. It was first developed as a series at Amazon in early 2015, and it was ordered into the sequence in 2017. Season 2 production began shortly after Season 1's release, but was forced to halt due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second season was not completed until September 2021.

Per the official description of Season 2 reported by Variety, it "picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radically new society which upends their plans."

According to a Variety report, Beacham, Bloom, Delevigne, showrunner Erik Oleson, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, and Wesley Strick are all executive producers on 'Carnival Row.' Amazon Studios and Legendary Television are collaborating on the project.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor