Case filed against Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn for 'endorsing gutka'

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have landed themselves into legal trouble for promoting 'gutka' and 'pan masala'. According to Times now, Muzaffarpur-based activist Tamanna Hashm has filed a case against Shah Rukh, Big B, Ajay and Ranveer under sections 467, 468, 439 and 120B.

The chargesheet also includes, "misusing their popularity for promoting ghutka only in greed of money.” Reportedly, the case has been accepted by the court and the matter will be heard on May 27.Last year in October, Big B terminated his contract with a tobacco brand. His office later released an official statement that read, "When Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware it falls under surrogate advertising. Now, he has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them about his termination, and has returned the money received for the promotion."

