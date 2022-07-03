Case filed against Kapil Sharma in New York court

A case has been filed against comedian Kapil Sharma for breaching his contract for the tour of North America in 2015. As per reports, a law suit has been filed against the actor by Sai USA inc. Amit Jaitly, a promoter of live shows and concerts in the US has alleged that in 2015 Kapil was paid to perform in six shows but he only showed up in five.

He further added that Kapil had promised to make up for the loss. The case is still pending in a New York court and Sai Inc USA will be taking legal action, said Jaitly. Meanwhile, Kapil is currently in North America for yet another tour along with his team Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur.