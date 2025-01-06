Cate Blanchett repeats iconic gold Louis Vuitton gown at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

Washington [US], January 6 : Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday evening (early Monday morning in India) for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, marking the official start of the 2025 awards season.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the prestigious event drew in an A-list crowd of celebrities from both the film and television industries.

The red carpet buzzed with excitement as stars like Angelina Jolie, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Glen Powell, Colman Domingo, and Adam Brody made their way into the venue, showcasing a variety of glamorous fashion choices.

The night promised to be one to remember, as stars from all corners of entertainment came together to celebrate the year's best in film and television.

One of the standout moments of the evening came courtesy of Cate Blanchett, who made an unforgettable return to the Golden Globe stage in a gold Louis Vuitton gown that had already made waves at the Cannes Film Festival just eight months earlier.

The gown featured a cape-style bodice with metallic detailing around the shoulders, paired with a long column skirt and a dramatic train.

Blanchett kept her accessories understated, opting for sparkling earrings, and wore her blonde bob with a chic side part.

The actress is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in 'Disclaimer', as per People magazine.

Blanchett's nomination for Disclaimer, in which she plays journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, marks her 13th Golden Globe nomination.

The psychological thriller also garnered nominations for Best Limited Series and Best Actor in a Limited Series for Kevin Kline.

'Disclaimer' debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and quickly became a favourite among critics for its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

As the night continued, more Hollywood heavyweights took their turn on the red carpet, with the event being broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, and exclusively in India by Lionsgate Play.

Among the presenters announced are stars including Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, and Dwayne Johnson, among others.

In a change of pace this year, the Golden Globes saw the presentation of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award during a special pre-event ceremony, dubbed the Golden Gala.

The evening's honorees were Viola Davis and Ted Danson, who were celebrated for their extraordinary careers and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Viola Davis received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ted Danson accepted the Carol Burnett Award, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The ceremony, attended by A-listers including Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, and Carol Burnett herself, was a heartwarming and star-studded affair.

Heading into the main event, 'Emilia Perez', 'The Brutalist', 'Conclave', 'Anora', and 'The Substance' led the film nominations, while 'The Bear', 'Only Murders in the Building', and 'Shogun' were among the most nominated television series.

The awards ceremony, however, holds special significance for India, with 'All We Imagine As Light' securing nominations in the Best Director category for Kapadia and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor