Catherine Laga'aia cast as Moana in Disney's live-action remake

Washington [US], June 13 : Disney's beloved animated film, 'Moana,' is set to make a grand return to the big screen, this time in a live-action remake, and the newest addition to the cast has been unveiled.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has found their Moana in the form of Catherine Laga'aia, a 17-year-old Australian actor who will be taking on the iconic role.

Laga'aia will star alongside Dwayne Johnson, who is set to reprise his role as the charismatic demigod Maui.

Expressing her excitement, Laga'aia stated, "I'm really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favourites. My grandfather comes from Fa'aala, Palauli, in Savai'i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of 'Upolu in Samoa. I'm honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, Laga'aia follows in the footsteps of Auli'i Cravalho, the voice star of the original 2016 film, who will now serve as the executive producer of the remake and mentor the young actor in her new role.

In addition to her upcoming role as Moana, Laga'aia is also entering the family business, as her father, Jay Laga'aia, is a well-known actor and singer who has appeared in the Star Wars prequel movies as Captain Typho.

Joining Laga'aia in the Moana remake is an ensemble of actors including John Tui as Moana's father, Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana's mother, Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Directed by Thomas Kail, known for his work on Broadway's Hamilton, the live-action remake of Moana is set to hit the screens on July 10, 2026, promising to bring a fresh perspective to this beloved story.

Kail expressed his excitement about the new cast members, emphasizing his eagerness to bring them all together on set.

With the original 2016 feature having been among the most streamed films in the US for several years, the anticipation for the remake is high.

The film is expected to not only pay homage to the original but also celebrate and represent Pacific Island culture in an authentic and captivating manner.

The movie is produced by Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCo, with Lin-Manuel Miranda on board as a producer.

