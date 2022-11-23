CBI concludes, Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian's death as accidental

The death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had created a huge controversy in Maharashtra politics two years ago. There were lots of conspiracy theories about her mysterious death since 2020. However, now the CBI has made a big disclosure in this case. In the report submitted by the CBI, it has been clarified that Disha's death was accidental. Therefore, all allegations of Disha's suicide, rape and murder have been proved false.

The post about the same was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. His caption read- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that talent manager Disha Salian died, by falling from the terrace due to loss of balance, while intoxicated. People with knowledge of the matter said that Disha’s death was an accident. She died five days before the body of Rajput was found at his rented residence in Bandra on June 14. BJP leader Nitesh Rane had alleged that the deaths were linked.