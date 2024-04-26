CBS renews Queen Latifah-led drama 'The Equalizer' for season 5

Washington [US], April 26 : CBS has greenlit another season of its hit drama series, 'The Equalizer,' starring the incomparable Queen Latifah in the lead role as McCall, a former CIA operative turned freelance problem-solver.

The show, which also sees Queen Latifah taking on executive producer duties, has proven to be a solid ratings draw for the network, cementing its place in CBS's lineup, reported Variety.

This renewal marks the continuation of McCall's journey in righting wrongs and seeking justice for those who have nowhere else to turn. The series, a reimagining of the 1985-89 show of the same name, has captivated audiences with its suspenseful storytelling and compelling characters.

With the announcement of its fifth season, 'The Equalizer' surpasses the original series in the number of seasons aired, showcasing its enduring popularity and staying power.

Although the original series boasted 88 episodes, the current iteration will close its current season with 56 episodes under its belt, as per Variety.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach expressed her enthusiasm for the show's renewal, praising its compelling drama, high stakes, and formidable characters.

She stated, "The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama."

The series has consistently delivered strong ratings, maintaining an average viewership of 7.89 million in Nielsen's most current ratings. Its popularity extends beyond linear viewership, with over 10 million viewers across all platforms after five weeks of viewing.

Queen Latifah is joined by a talented ensemble cast including Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Studios, 'The Equalizer' is helmed by co-showrunners Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass, along with a team of executive producers including Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), and others.

With the renewal of 'The Equalizer,' CBS adds another successful season to its roster, with only one scripted series, 'NCIS: Hawai'i,' awaiting word on its future. The network is set to unveil its 2023-24 schedule on May 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor