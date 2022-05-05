CBS renews 'The Equalizer' for seasons 3 and 4

American hit drama series 'The Equalizer', which stars Queen Latifah, has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4 by CBS.

According to Deadline, the renewal will begin with the 2022-2023 broadcast season, the network has announced. To date, the show has amassed 1.2 billion potential social media impressions.

Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment, said, "The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we're thrilled to have it back for two more seasons."

Further, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star in the series.

As per Deadline, 'The Equalizer' has been executive produced by Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, original Equalizer series creator Richard Lindheim), Shakim Compere and Joseph C. Wilson.

( With inputs from ANI )

