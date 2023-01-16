CCA2023: 'RRR' loses Best VFX Effects to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Los Angeles, Jan 16 Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's film 'RRR' lost the Best Visual Effects award to James Camron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

According to 'Variety', 'Avatar: The Way of Water' by Cameron took home the Best Visual Effects honour.

Others nominated in the category included "The Batman", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "RRR" and "Top Gun: Maverick".

'RRR' clinched the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Best Song trophy at the award event held here.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar and the second installment in the Avatar film series. Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in an additional role.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement. In the film, Na'viJake Sully (Worthington) and his family, under renewed human threat, seek refuge with the Metkayina clan of Pandora.

