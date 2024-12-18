Celebrate 2024 Christmas with These Must-Watch Movies: Red One, Dear Santa, and More

As Christmas approaches, many people look forward to the joy and celebrations of the holiday season. If you're unsure about what to watch on Christmas Day, don’t worry! Here are some great options for Christmas Eve that will definitely boost your holiday spirit.

Red One (Released November 15, 2024)

This action-comedy features Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans on a mission to rescue Santa Claus, who has been kidnapped. The film promises a blend of humor, adventure, and holiday spirit, making it suitable for family viewing.

Dear Santa

This comedy film offers a fresh take on the holiday genre, featuring unexpected characters and humorous situations.

Meet Me Next Christmas

A romantic comedy where the protagonist races through New York City to attend a sold-out Christmas concert, hoping to find love along the way. It stars Christina Milian and has been highlighted as a feel-good holiday movie.

An Almost Christmas Story (Available on Disney+)

An animated film that captures the essence of Christmas with a unique storyline, perfect for families looking for festive entertainment.

The Merry Gentlemen

Another new addition that combines elements of romance and adventure set against a Christmas backdrop.