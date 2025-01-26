Celebrate Republic Day with these 5 must-watch patriotic Bollywood films

New Delhi [India], January 26 : India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today. From kids buying flags to special tricolour hoisting, the celebratory spirits are in the air. While many choose to go out with their families and enjoy the public holiday, others prefer to stay home and watch patriotic films.

Bollywood is equipped with numerous patriotic films which have created wonders at the box office. From Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India to Aamir Khan's Lagaan, you can add these movies to your watchlist to celebrate the 76th Republic Day today.

Chak De! India

This sports film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It was directed by Shimit Amin and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The movie depicts the story of an Indian women's Hockey team which was led by their coach Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The movie keeps the audience at the edge of their seats as the Indian women's Hockey team paves their way forward in the final of the Women's Hockey World Cup in the film. It was the third highest-grossing movie at the box office in 2007.

Sardar Udham

'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal played the titular character in the film. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, 'Sardar Udham' also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar. It was released in 2021.

Mission Mangal

The movie is loosely based on a true story of India's first mission to Mars. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film stars, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. In the movie, Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in the history of India.

Lagaan

Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan continues to be regarded as a classic in Indian cinema and has left a lasting impact on viewers even today, for its powerful storytelling, memorable characters, and uplifting messages. It was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and follows the story of Indian village men who protested against the high taxes by British officials during the pre-independence era. It starred Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Sam Bahadur

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

Watch these films to feel all charged up about India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor