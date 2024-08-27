Celebrating legacy of Mukesh: Remembering the evergreen voice on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], August 27 : In the lush tapestry of Indian cinema and music, few threads shine as brightly as Mukesh Chand Mathur, known as Mukesh. On his death anniversary today, music enthusiasts remembered the man who gave Hindi cinema some of its most precious timeless numbers which will stay with people for generations.

Mukesh's soulful renditions transcended barriers and touched hearts. His legacy was celebrated today through a series of musical tributes and retrospectives and continues to be an inspiration for music lovers. He has given the world of music many shinning pearls. Here are some of his evergreen numbers.

1. 'Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye' - 'Anand' (1971)

Mukesh's 'Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye' from the 1971 film 'Chhoti Si Baat' is a testament to his ability to evoke deep emotions. The song, composed by Salil Chowdhury and penned by Yogesh, captures a serene longing and melancholy that Mukesh conveyed with unparalleled sensitivity. His voice, rich and resonant, makes this song a quintessential romantic ballad.

2. 'Sab Kuch Seekha Humne' - 'Anari' (1959)

In 'Anari', Mukesh's rendition of 'Sab Kuch Seekha Humne' is a poignant reflection on life's lessons and experiences. The song, set to music by Shankar-Jaikishan with lyrics by Shailendra, is known for its deep philosophical undertones and Mukesh's emotive delivery. It remains a favourite for its reflective nature and Mukesh's mastery of conveying profound sentiment.

3. 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan' - 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970)

The film 'Mera Naam Joker', 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan' is a classic that highlights Mukesh's capability to convey the essence of a character's journey. Composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and written by Shailendra, this song features Mukesh's deep, resonant voice that beautifully complements the melancholic theme of the film. It remains a powerful piece that continues to resonate with audiences.

4. 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' - 'Shree 420' (1955)

No tribute to Mukesh would be complete without mentioning 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' from 'Shree 420'. This lively, patriotic song, with music by Shankar-Jaikishan and lyrics by Shailendra, is renowned for its upbeat tempo and Mukesh's energetic performance. The song reflects Mukesh's versatility and his ability to capture diverse moods, from the poignant to the exuberant. Its catchy tune and engaging lyrics continue to resonate with audiences, celebrating the spirit of Indian resilience and pride.

5. 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho, Badi Sundar Dikhti Ho' - 'Dharmatma' (1976)

'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho, Badi Sundar Dikhti Ho' from 'Dharmatma' (1975) is a memorable Hindi film song. Mukesh's heartfelt performance, paired with a melodious tune, beautifully conveys admiration and affection.

6. 'Ik Pyaar Ka Nagma' - 'Shor' (1972)

'Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai' from 'Shor' (1972) is a timeless Hindi film song. Mukesh's soulful rendition, paired with Lata Mangeshkar's vocals, beautifully captures the essence of love and life's struggles.

His evergreen songs also include 'kabhi kabhi mere di me' 'Maine Tere Lie', 'Tauba Yeh Matwali Chal', 'Mai Na Bhoolunga', 'Dheere Dheere Bol Koi sun Naa Le', 'main pal do pal ka shair hun'.

Mukesh's music remains a profound part of India's cinematic and musical heritage.

His ability to convey deep emotions and his timeless voice continues to captivate listeners decades after his passing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor