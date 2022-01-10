Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar and entire family tests positive for COVID-19

Ranveer Brar and his family have been Covid positive 'for the last 10 days'. The celeb chef advised everyone not to take Omicron variant lightly. He took to his Instagram account to share the experience and wrote in bold letters that this variant should not be taken ‘lightly’. Ranveer posted, “No. Omicron Is Not Mild.. We as a family have been positive For the last 10 days. We are all double Vaccinated .. and to say that some of the last 10 days have been hard would be an understatement. Please DO NOT TAKE OMICRON LIGHTLY.”

The celebrity chef shared the details with the caption, “Please do not convince yourself and others that it’s a MILD variant !”Vishal Dadlani, Esha Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Mahesh Babu, Mimi Chakraborty, Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham and his wife Priya, Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and his family, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra and wife, Dhrashti Dhami, Ranvir Shorey, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for the virus.

